The Elder Scrolls VI development could be commencing, as new job opportunities seem to suggest that Bethesda is putting the final touches on Starfield (via games radar).

Eagle-eyed Reddit users spied that Bethesda Game Studios is looking for a video editor to create “exciting promotional videos,” also known as, trailers. In addition, the developer is seeking potential programmers to launch “the bleeding-edge of RPG development for the PC and consoles” and produce “new gameplay features: player and characters’ behaviors, combat and powers mechanics, user interface, etc.” Based on these listings, fans believe that Bethesda is gearing up to reveal Starfield, which has freed up the team to work on The Elder Scrolls 6.

The thing is, the developer has not updated us on the status of either Starfield or The Elder Scrolls 6 since 2018. Bethesda has had its nose to the grindstone keeping up content for Fallout 76, and it’s possible that these new team members are required for projects in development for Fallout 76. Yet, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are set to launch later in 2020. These “new gameplay features: player and characters’ behaviors, combat and powers mechanics, user interface” would be able to take advantage of these consoles’ souped up specs. We can’t say for certain, but we’ll keep you in the loop.