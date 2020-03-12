Now that E3 2020 has been cancelled, Nintendo is thinking of new ways to “engage with fans” in order to communicate and promote its upcoming games and products (via VGC).

“Nintendo supports the ESA’s decision to cancel this year’s E3 to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our industry—our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our long-time E3 partners,” read the official statement supplied by the company. “We would like to express our concern and support for all those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak during this challenging time.” The Entertainment Software Association elected to annul E3 2020 due to the intensifying situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation officially declared it to be a pandemic, and it “expects to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher.”

To prevent transmission of the virus to vulnerable groups, health officials advise handwashing, maintaining distance from other people, and self-isolation if someone suspects they are infected. All schools have closed in 22 countries, including China, Italy, Iran, and Japan, and companies like Bungie and Microsoft have encouraged remote working for their employees.

“We’ll continue to be flexible and redirect our efforts to other ways of keeping our fans up to date about our activities and products,” continued Nintendo’s statement. “Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, large industry events may be untenable for the foreseeable future. But we are considering various ways to engage with our fans and will have more to share as the year continues.”

Reports claim that there will be two Nintendo Directs to be held this month, the first being for indie games on March 18, and the second being a general Direct on March 26. The last Nintendo Direct was held in September 2019, making it six whole months since we’ve seen what Nintendo has in store for the year. This isn’t confirmed, though, so we should keep calm and carry on until the company releases the date for the next Direct.

Ubisoft and Xbox have also adapted to the cancellation of E3 2020. Both are exploring the possibilities of a digital showcase, with further information to come in time.