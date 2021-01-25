Activision Blizzard has announced that it is merging Vicarious Visions—developer behind the recent Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remake—into the company's Blizzard studio going forward, meaning it may be bad news for those hoping for a THPS 3+4 follow up.

As originally reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the 200 strong studio (who were also responsible for the excellent Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy) will, going forward, be Blizzard employees and be "fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and initiatives" which—according to a subsequent report by Bloomberg—is rumoured to include work on a remake of Diablo II although a Blizzard spokesperson has declined to comment on that point, only saying "After collaborating with Vicarious Visions for some time and developing a great relationship, Blizzard realized there was an opportunity for [Vicarious Visions] to provide long-term support,"

Sadly, the news does make it appear as if Vicarious Visions won't now be working on a follow up to the marvellous Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1+2 remake from last year, which is a huge shame as it was one of our favourite remakes of recent times and even did very well sales wise, becoming the fastest selling game in the series' history. If a (surely needed) Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is ever likely to come though, it looks like a different studio will now have to pick up the board.