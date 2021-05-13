PlayStation executives have been going on the record recently to say that there are currently 25 first party games in development for the PlayStation 5, with over half those said to be entirely new IP.

The comments came from PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst, who was speaking to Wired in a feature about the PlayStation 5's first six months: "There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions," which, he claims, include "big, small, different genres." They include known properties such as the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West, but also some titles we know less about, such as the upcoming partnership with Jade Raymond's new Haven studio and the upcoming multiplayer project from the new studio founded by Bungie veterans, Firewalk.

Part of the feature also had comments from other PlayStation execs, including CEO Jim Ryan who played down reports from earlier in the week that PlayStation 5's stock shortages could continue into the rest of the year, saying "We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation. We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period."

Either way, at least when it comes to games, the future certainly looks bright for PlayStation 5, and with the console surpassing 7.8 shipments in its first six months on sale, there's already a very healthy audience chomping at the bit to get their hands on those new titles.