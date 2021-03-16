Former Assassin's Creed executive producer and Google Stadia Games and Entertainment head Jade Raymond has announced that she's started a new independent studio called Haven Studios, and is already partnering with PlayStation to work on a brand new, as yet unannounced, IP.

Revealing the news in a PlayStation Blog post, the Montreal based studio is said by Raymond to be "An independent studio where many of the talented game developers I have worked with for years are coming together to do what we are most passionate about. It’s time for us to refocus on GAMES in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments. We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community."

She continued: "We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience. Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people’s lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It’s why I couldn’t be happier for their backing and support."

The announcement comes a couple of months removed from Raymond's departure from Google along with the closure of the Stadia Games and Entertainment division. It's very early days yet of course, so there's very little information aside from this on what the new studio will be working on, but Haven does have its own website. We'll have to wait and see what comes of this new project.