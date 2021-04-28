Sony are celebrating a very successful first six months for the PlayStation 5, as it's announced the company has shipped a whopping 7.8 million consoles worldwide since launching in November of last year.

The news came from Sony's most recent finanicial results for Q4 of FY 2020, which the company published overnight. The increase is more than 3 million of the previously reported 4.5 million units shipped of the console at the end of last year, and seemingly cements the console's place as the most popular PlayStation of all time. It's now ahead of the PlayStation 4's sales of 7 million units after the same time period, although the PS5 did launch in more territories than the PS4 in comparison.

Hardware hasn't been the only cause of celebration for Sony's games division's financials of course, with an impressive 338.9 million games reported as sold-in for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 over the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as industry analyst Daniel Ahmad points out on Twitter. 65% of those sales are digital games, up 12% on last year, and 17% of the 338.9 million being first-party Sony titles such as Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Naturally, PlayStation Plus subscriptions are also on the up, with the figure touted as being 47.8 million as of the end of March, up from 41.5 million by the same point last year. However, the total number of monthly active users on the PlayStation Network is now at 109 million, down from last year's 114 million, but the reason for last year's number being so high is being attributed to a bump from the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of global lockdowns.

Regardless, there's still a lot to celebrate, and it certainly doesn't seem demand for the new console will be slowing down any time soon.