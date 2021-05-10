Despite Sony announcing last week it's shipped more than 7.8 million units worldwide since its launch in November, it looks like it will still be tricky to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 for the rest of the year, if reported comments from Sony's Chief Financial Officer are accurate.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the company held a briefing with analysts not long after last week's financial results, where it apparently told them it was finding it challenging to keep up with demand. CFO Hiroki Totoki is reported by these unnamed sources to have said: "I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand."

It seems that the company believe that demand will remain high regardless of the global pandemic situation too, with Totki reportedly adding: "We have sold more than 100 million units of the PlayStation 4 and considering our market share and reputation, I can’t imagine demand dropping easily."

Sony have apparently declined to comment on the reports at the current time, but even with the shortages, it still appears that the new console will remain well on target to beat the sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4. The demand is clearly certainly there, and with exclusive games such as the recently-released Returnal and the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on the horizon, it doesn't appear that momentum shows any sign of slowing down any time soon.