Netflix and Capcom have announced the release date for their upcoming anime series based in the Resident Evil universe entitled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness as landing on the streaming service on July 8.

In case you need a quick refresher, the series is set after Resident Evil 4 and will see Leon and Claire reunite (voiced by the same team as who played them in 2019's excellent Resident Evil 2 remake) after Leon is called in by the President to investigate a mysterious hacking at the White House. Naturally, things take a decidely Resident Evil-esque turn and soon enough our heroes are battling global conspiracies as well as biological monsters as they attempt to stop the latest set of nefarious machinations from coming to fruition.

A new trailer, which we've of course included below, also introduces us to a couple of new characters for this series, including Shen May, a federal agent who travels with Leon to investigate the hacking, and a former-soldier-turned-bodyguard character who's name hasn't been disclosed just yet, but certainly from the footage in the trailer and the key art adorning the top of this article, he seems like someone who's loyalties may come into question throughout.

The Netflix anime series was first announced back in September and will be one of several Resi projects from the streaming service that will also include a live action series. Meanwhile, in the world of the games, Capcom is celebrating the recent release of Resident Evil: Village, and you can find our verdict on that just over here. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness drops on Netflix on July 8.