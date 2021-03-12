Netflix has announced that it has reunited the main stars of 2019's Resident Evil 2 remake to reprise their roles in the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime.

As per the NX Twitter acccount, Nick Apostolides will once more be voicing Leon S Kennedy and Stephanie Panisello will be playing Claire Redfield in the upcoming feature, and have also revealed some more details about the animated series' plot in an accompanying press release (via GamesRadar).

"In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies.

Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation.

The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core."

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was announced with a teaser trailer back in September, and doesn't have an exact release date just yet, but is expected to launch on Netflix later this year. A live-action Resident Evil series is also in the works at the service, while a movie is set for release in cinemas later in 2021.