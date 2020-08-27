Netflix’s Resident Evil show has been confirmed, and a report from The Hollywood Reporter states that the story will be split over two timelines following Albert Wesker’s daughters.

“In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City,” reads the plot summary. “A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. The second, more than a decade into the future sees less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than 6 billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this new world, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her.”

There will be eight episodes in the series, and the project will be produced by Constantin Film. Andrew Dabb, co-showrunner of The CW’s Supernatural, will act as the Resident Evil adaptation’s showrunner as well as writer and executive producer. Bronwen Hughes, director of episodes from Better Call Saul, 13 Reasons Why, and The Walking Dead, will also exec produce, and will direct the first two episodes of Resident Evil.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time,” said Dabb. “I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

It’s not stated when this adaptation will hit the small screen, but we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

