Insomniac Games and PlayStation have revealed some more story details and new trailer for the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, including more on new character, Rivet.

Along with her name, the trailer reveals you'll be playing as Rivet for some sections, as Ratchet and Clank are seperated once they're thrown into alternate dimensions by the evil Dr Nefarious. Rivet too is a resistance fighter, only it seems her dimension hasn't fared so well against the antagonist's evil schemes, so she'll be teaming up with Clank to reunite him with Ratchet so that all three of you can take the fight to the now-Emperor Nefarious.

During your dimension-hopping adventure you'll get to visit new locations such as Nefarious City, but you'll also get to return to some old favourite locations given an alternate-dimension twist such as Sargasso and Torren IV. There's new and returning weapons to master, and natually Rivet has some all-new abilites of her own we get a glimpse at in this trailer too.

Finally, PlayStation has also confirmed via the PlayStation Blog that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be the focus of the next State of Play broadcast, so we'll be getting even more information on the game at around 10pm UK time this Thursday, 29 April with fifteen more minutes of gameplay promised to be shown during the event.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is currently scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2021.