Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has seemingly confirmed it won't be releasing in 2021, following an update to fans saying that it won't be showing up in an Ubisoft Forward presentation scheduled for this coming weekend.

A tweet from the game's official account reads: "Ubisoft Forward is just around the corner and we wanted to use this time to thank you for the amount of support you have shown us in the last year. As you might have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward. We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready."

The long-awaited remake was originally unveiled last September, and had been scheduled for a release in January. It was then pushed to March following widely-reported negative feedback from the public following the release of the first screens, before it wound up being delayed again, and was not formally given a new timeframe for its release until the 'next year' mention today.

The Ubisoft Forward presentation is due to kick off on Saturday, June 12 at 8pm UK time, and has been confirmed to feature a gameplay reveal for Rainbow Six: Extraction (formerly Rainbow Six: Quarantine), as well as new information on Far Cry 6, Riders Republic and more.