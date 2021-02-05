The upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake from Ubisoft has been delayed once more.

The dev team revealed the news in a Twitter post, saying: "Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise. It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original."

The announcement stopped short of declaring a new release date for the game. It had been originally scheduled for a January release before slipping to March and was set to give the classic 2003 game an extensive makeover. Hopefully we won't be waiting too long to hear of a new date for the time travelling adventure when it does arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.