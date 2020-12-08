It looks as though Ubisoft has delayed its upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, if reports from the studio's Czech Republic Facebook page are accurate.

The post announcing the delay itself was spotted by Eurogamer (and helpfully translated by ResetEra) and opened up by reminding fans of the remake's reveal earlier this year before saying "Today we would like to inform you that we need more time to complete the game. With that, the release date of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021."

Citing the turbulant year of 2020 as one of the main reasons for the delay, the post also said "We believe this is the right decision to ensure we deliver a game you like. Thank you for your patience and continued support of the Prince of Persia, and we hope you remain safe and healthy during this holiday season."

Ubisoft's English-speaking territories are yet to 100% confirm this news however—so take it with as much salt as necessary—but given other recent high-profile Ubisoft delays, it certainly looks likely we'll have to wait a little bit longer to return to the Prince and his adventures, which is set to completely re-create the 2003 game from the ground up in the modern Anvil engine as seen in the company's most recent titles, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Whether the game makes its original January 21 estimate or is indeed pushed back to March 18, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.