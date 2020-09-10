Ubisoft has unveiled the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which is scheduled for release on January 21, 2001, on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

To judge from the trailer that aired during the Ubisoft Forward event, this is a ground-up remake, and boasts the prince’s original voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal.

Our current moment has seen a strange profusion of remakes—as though the past were a shimmering pool in the desert.

This one is more intriguing than most, given that we haven’t had a mainline Prince of Persia game since The Forgotten Sands, in 2010, and that Assassin’s Creed, which started life as a Prince of Persia game, has since soared into a blockbuster success.

The Sands of Time also enjoyed the distinction of being a brilliant game, influencing the free-form combat that would become commonplace in games like Assassin’s Creed and Batman: Arkham Aslyum, and the platforming in series like Tomb Raider and Uncharted.

