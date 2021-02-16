Nintendo has announced that it will be holding a Nintendo Direct presentation tomorrow evening at 10pm GMT UK time.

Though details on what will be included are scant, the official Nintendo UK Twitter account says the 50 minute livestream will include information focused on "available games like Smash Bros Ultimate" and games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.

Speculation hats on, aside from probably teasing or revealing Smash Bros' next fighter, we'll guess we might get to see more from New Pokemon Snap which is scheduled to release on April 30 and probably some more information on next month's Animal Crossing New Horizon's Mario crossover. It's also worth noting Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise is also set for a Nintendo Switch release in March too.

Maybe we'll get a few other surprises too? We don't have long to find out - the broadcast takes place February 17 at 10pm GMT UK time on Nintendo's social channels including their YouTube channel for which we'll embed a video player for below and, of course, check back in the days following the event where we'll let you know about any of the bigger announcements from the show.