Nintendo has announced that New Pokémon Snap will release for the Nintendo Switch at the end of April, and there's a new trailer to celebrate.

The long awaited sequel to the 1999 N64 original game, New Pokémon Snap will see players taking photos of their favourite 'mon in their natural habitat. You'll be filling up your Photodex for Professor Mirror as you explore the photogenic Lental region in your trusty Dash Engine, with biomes ranging from dense jungles to vast jungles all teeming with Pokémon.

The region also has its own phenomenon known as 'Illumina' which causes both Pokémon and vegetation to glow; this will make up part of the game's story as you attempt to uncover the secrets behind Illumnia as you build up your ecological survey.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. New Pokémon Snap launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on April 30. The game arrives right in time for the 25th Anniversary celebrations of the main series, which kicked off this week with the announcement of a Katy Perry collaboration.