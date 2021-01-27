Nintendo has unveiled a Monster Hunter Rise themed Nintendo Switch console that'll be releasing alongside the game on March 26.

As you can see the from the pictures below, the console has a black and grey finish with some impressive MH detailing, and there'll also be a special edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller that sports a nifty golden accent on the front. The console will also come bundled, naturally, with a digital download code for a copy of Capcom's latest entry in the long running series that'll include the Deluxe Kit DLC too.

You can check out the images of the console and Pro Controller for yourself below. Monster Hunter Rise releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch (alongside this new hardware) on March 26.