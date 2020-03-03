Netflix announced that the role of Vesemir in The Witcher will be played by Kim Bodnia (via Redanian Intelligence).

Most recently, he played the role of Konstantin in BBC America’s Killing Eve, a darkly comic thriller following a complicated relationship between an assassin and the MI5 agent trying to capture her. Konstantin is the beleaguered handler of the assassin, and Bodnia is an excellent fit for the grumpy but good-hearted Vesemir. Joining him in season two are Yasen Atour as Coen, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, and Paul Bullion as Lambert. All four Witchers are forces unto themselves, so we’ll look forward to clashes of swords and tempers in the new season.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of The Witcher,” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. “I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season.” Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey will reprise their roles as Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Ciri of Cintra, and Dandelion of… the real good tunes. We will also see Kristofer Hivju as the beastly Nivellen, Agnes Born as one of Nivellen’s lovers, Mecia Simson as Queen Francesca of Dol Blathanna, and Aisha Fabienne Ross as the sorceress Lydia.

The returning cast include MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpen Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terrence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

We aren’t sure when the second season will come to the small screen, but filming is underway in the forests of Surrey, England.

