A report alleges that Mark Hamill was offered the role of Vesemir in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher, but the outcome of the conversation is unknown (via We Got This Covered).

The publication claims it got this information from the same sources that provided the low-down on the Transformers reboot and the Aladdin sequel. Both were on the money, evidently, but three is a magic number, and it is vital we take this revelation with a pinch of salt.

Plenty of people are keen for the esteemed actor to don a Wolf medallion and take up the swords, and the prolific petitioning even made it back to Hamill himself.

Could the actor be brought onto the animated “Nightmare of the Wolf” movie? That follows a young Vesemir as he grapples with “a new threat facing the Continent” at the beginning of his journey as a Witcher. It’s not likely, though. Theo James plays Vesemir in the show, though you only hear his voice when he meets Geralt. James has credits in Castlevania and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and it is imaginable that Netflix would keep him to voice Vesemir in the animated movie.

In any event, we’ll have to twiddle our thumbs until we receive official news from Netflix. “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” is slated to be released before the second season of The Witcher, which is a roundabout way of saying “before 2021.” Filming has commenced for the second season of the live action show, and has taken the team to the Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, and Surrey.