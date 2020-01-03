One The Witcher modder has added the catchy tune “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” into the original game, as featured in the Netflix adaptation of the book series (via USGamer.net).

“Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” bangs. Jaskier the bard warbles the wonderful tune in the Netflix series, and it has set the world on fire. That’s no spoiler for the actual show, which is fantastic, so give it a go if you’ve not gotten round to it. Modder Hubert Wiza has swapped the song performed at the The New Narakort Inn in The Witcher, so players are able to enjoy the earworm in the original game. Hubert Wiza is thinking of giving Dandelion another ditty from the series in another cutscene, and is also hoping to sneak the song into The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. There’s a clip showing off the The Witcher mod below if you’re intrigued, but don’t blame us when the ballad gets stuck in your head (again).

“Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” is a totally new ballad produced for The Witcher show, sung by actor Joey Batey and composed by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli. The Netflix adaptation draws its material from the books rather than from the games, but the success of the first series encouraged a lot of people to drop into the role-playing series. Like, a lot of people. This is music to the ears of CD Projekt RED, which settled a new agreement with author Andrzej Sapkowski to continue to create from The Witcher property.

The Witcher is out now for PC, and you can play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Nintendo Switch in all its glorious 540p resolution.