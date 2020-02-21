Netflix has confirmed casting information for the second season of The Witcher, and it counts actors from Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones, and Robin Hood among them (via Redanian Intelligence).

Francesca, the Queen of the elves of Dol Blathanna, will appear in the second series of The Witcher as the political climate intensifies. She will be played by Mecia Simson. Finally, the sorceress Lydia has been cast, with Aisha Fabienne Ross portraying the hopeless and romantic assistant to Vilgefortz.

Expectedly, Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey will reprise their roles, as well as MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpen Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terrence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

No news on Vesemir, though. “The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season,” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. “Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

The second season of The Witcher has no date at the moment, but it’s speculated to be released after 2021.

