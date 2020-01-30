That animated The Witcher movie isn’t about Geralt of Rivia—it’s actually about how his mentor Vesemir became a Witcher (via Twinfinite).

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ will be made by the studio that produced The Legend of Korra, Studio Mir. Netflix’s The Witcher writer and showrunner Beau DeMayo and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich are at the helm of the animated movie, and it was said to “take us back to a new threat facing the Continent.” Its title contains the word “Wolf” in it, and Witchers do live exceptionally long lives. Most assumed that the wolf in question would be Geralt of Rivia, and he’d be recalling one of his adventures before the events of the show. In fact, the story will follow Vesemir, and how he became the fearsome warrior we know from the games.

“Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise,” read the official description for ‘Nightmare of the Wolf’, spotted by Redanian Intelligence. Theo James voiced Vesemir in the finale of Netflix’s The Witcher, and it’s possible that he’s been brought on to voice young Vesemir once again. James has experience in voice acting, and he’s got ties to Netflix, as he also played characters in Castlevania and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. But, we know that Vesemir was mentored by a man named Barmin. Who Deglan is and what role they play in the story of The Witcher remains to be seen.

The animated movie is expected to be released before the second season of The Witcher—that’s said to come out in 2021.

