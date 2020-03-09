Pokémon Sword & Shield welcomes Gigantamax Gengar, Machamp, and Snorlax back to Max Raid Battles in the latest Wild Area event (via Serebii).

This means that Gigantamax Grimmsnarl, Hatteren, Kingler, Orbeetle, and Toxtricity are out. The previous event celebrated Pokémon Day with Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Mewtwo in Max Raids, and though Mewtwo couldn’t be caught, it offered victorious players guaranteed drops for Nuggets, Comet Shards, PP Ups, and Rare Candy. Like the Gigantamax Toxtricity event, the new Wild Area event has different likelihoods for different versions of the game.

Pokémon Shield players will find five-star, level 60 raids for Gigantamax Gengar, whereas Pokémon Sword players will find five-star, level 60 raids for Gigantamax Machamp. Lower level raids for Gigantamax Gengar and Machamp are present in both Sword and Shield, but these four-star raids are the ones that offer the very strongest of each Pokémon. Also, Gigantamax Snorlax’s return means that those who missed out last year get another go at catching the ginormous goliath.

The event will be held from now until March 25 at 11.59pm UTC. Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for Nintendo Switch.



