Pokémon Day celebrations have kicked off in Pokémon Sword & Shield, and four new Max Raid battles are available in the Wild Area: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Mewtwo (via Nintendo Life).

Gigantamax Grimmsnarl, Kingler, Hatterene, Orbeetle and Toxtricity will still be available, too, so don’t panic if you’ve not gotten a big UFO bug or a crab who looks like Santa. However, Mewtwo cannot be caught in Max Raids. These Raids will give a load of rewards to the players who defeat the legendary, with guaranteed drops for Nuggets, Comet Shards, PP Ups, and Rare Candy. Quite lucrative.

The event will be held from now until March 2. Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the Pokémon Day Max Raids trailer below.