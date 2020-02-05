Pokémon Sword & Shield is adding Gigantamax Toxtricity to Max Raid Battles, in both its Amped and Low Key forms and with its new G-Max move (via Nintendo Life).

The Punk Pokémon will appear in dens from February 6, at 4.00pm PST until March 8, at 5.00pm PDT. Amped Form will be found in Pokémon Sword and Low Key Form will roll into Pokémon Shield—if players are after one of the forms, they should try and jump into a Max Raid Battle hosted on the other version of the game. The Pokémon “attacks by slamming a gigantic mass of electricity down upon an opponent with all its might,” and its G-Max Move G-Max Stun Shock sounds terrifying. This will deal serious damage and will also poison or paralyse the Pokémon on the field. It’ll be a tricksy one to take down, but thankfully, there’s lots of time to team up and grab the giant guitarist.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for the Nintendo Switch. Watch the reveal for Gigantamax Toxtricity below.



