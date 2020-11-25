It's not often a technical issue in an online game results in good news for players, but that's exactly what happened with Fallout 76 last night as it's wound up with new expansion Steel Dawn being released a week earlier than it was originally planned.

As announced on the game's official blog, an unspecified error resulted in Xbox players finding they could download the expansion ahead of schedule. However, when investigating ways to try and fix it, developer Bethesda Game Studios ended up coming to the conclusion that it was better to keep the update live, saying "through our discussions, the entire BGS team felt confident that Steel Dawn is ready to go."

As a result, the Steel Dawn update was launched early on all platforms last night after a brief period of downtime, bringing The Brotherhood of Steel, an all new-questline, underground C.A.M.P. shelters and much more to Fallout 76. You can take a look at the full patch notes for yourself here.

Steel Dawn is available now as a free update for all players of Fallout 76 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.