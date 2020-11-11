Steel Dawn, the next major update for Bethesda MMO Fallout 76 releases on December 1, the studio has announced today.

First unveiled back in May, the Steel Dawn content will see long-time series faction the Brotherhood of Steel get an all-new storyline with Paladin Leila Rahmani and her troops arriving from California into Appalachia to establish a new chapter.

There'll be new and familiar locations populated with new NPCs in the various settlements across the game world, as well as unique weapons and armour from the Steel Dawn of the title. You'll also now be able to build underground C.A.M.P. Shelters seperate from your main C.A.M.P with your first shelter free should you complete a quest when the update launches. You'll also be able to recuit two new Lite Allies who'll offer bonuses during Season 3 exclusively from your C.A.M.P.

Check out the trailer for Steel Dawn below, which will be free for all owners of Fallout 76 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from December 1.