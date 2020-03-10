Bethesda has revealed the plentiful personalisation options on offer in Doom Eternal, and featured a pastel unicorn onesie for players with Twitch Prime.

The Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection is only available for a short while, so players should link their Twitch account to their Bethesda.net account to claim the collection of skins, player animations, and an upgradeable podium. Even more cosmetics are found in the single-player campaign of Doom Eternal, and the Doom Slayer will be looking sharp for those photo mode moments. Additionally, players will be able to show off their Slayer on the Battlemode multiplayer stage, and there will be cosmetics for the playable demons, too.

As aforementioned, the cosmetics will not be unlocked through microtransactions. “Eternal is a $60 game, not a free-to-play game or a mobile game—we are giving you a complete experience with no store just like you’d expect. Unlocking skins with XP is a part of the experience if you care about that stuff, or you can completely ignore it,” explained creative director Hugo Martin. “It’s all free.”

Doom Eternal launches for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on March 20, 2020. Check out the personalisation trailer below.



