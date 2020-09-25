Xbox has announced that Doom Eternal, this year's follow-up to the 2016 Doom reboot, will be available on Xbox Games Pass from October 1.

The news comes just a few days after the announcement of Xbox buying publisher Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax media for a cool $7.5 billion dollars, at which time the company said as part of that move it intended to add Bethesda's "iconic franchises" to the service, with Id Software's shooter being the first since the deal was made. Doom Eternal will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC too, although the announcement on Xbox Wire says that'll be along "later in 2020."

Doom Eternal itself then is a pretty damn good shooter and worthy follow-up, seeing the famous Doomguy return for more OTT interstellar ripping and tearing. We liked it a lot, and you can see just how much in our review of the game over here.

Doom Eternal will launch on Xbox Game Pass on October 1 on console, and is also available on PlayStation 4 and PC. It'll be coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 soon and the first expansion entitled Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods is set to land on October 20.