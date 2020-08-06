Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online are on their way to the next generation of hardware, as announced by Bethesda (via Hardcore Gamer).

In addition, those who have the version of the games for the current generation of consoles will be able to upgrade for free. In the meantime, the publisher is focusing on backwards compatibility to ensure the smoothest transition for current generation players. And, what’s more, is that Bethesda has pledged to free upgrades for other existing games under its umbrella. Tidy.

Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online are out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

