Bethesda has announced that Doom Eternal's Nintendo Switch port will be releasing next week, on December 8.

In an FAQ accompanying the announcement, Bethesda also confirmed the rumours from a couple of weeks ago that the game will indeed only be available as an 18.8GB digital download, although it will come complete with the game's 2V1 PvP Battlemode and gyroscopic controls. The publisher has also confirmed that expansion The Ancient Gods: Part 1 will indeed be coming to the Nintendo Switch too at "a later date" and that they'll share specific information as and when they can.

Bethesda also advise anyone who made a pre-order at a retailer for a physical copy that hasn't had their orders cancelled yet to contact their retailer for further instructions.

You can check out a new trailer below. Doom Eternal releases for the Nintendo Switch on December 8.