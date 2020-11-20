Doom Eternal looks like it'll no longer be releasing its upcoming Nintendo Switch version at retail any time soon, according to remarks given by Bethesda.

As IGN reports, customers in the US were being contacted by GameStop to say their pre-orders for the game had been cancelled, leaving customers wondering if the port was in danger despite the lack of any official announcement of a cancellation.

However, in a statement provided to IGN, a Bethesda spokesperson said "While Doom Eternal is 100% on track for an imminent digital-only release on Nintendo Switch, the absence of a physical release at retail resulted in cancelled pre-orders. Affected customers will receive full refunds and should contact their preferred retailer for more information." Bethesda have also asked fans to "stay tuned for much more information coming later this month" so perhaps we'll get a formal announcement including a release date soon.

Doom Eternal's Switch port was first announced while the game was still in development all the way back in 2018 and follows on from the previous title getting a very impressive porting to Nintendo's hybrid console. Of course, all this was also before the pretty monumental news that publisher Bethesda is set to join the Xbox family next year.

Doom Eternal was released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC earlier this year, and we enjoyed it quite a bit.