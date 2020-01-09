When it comes to the next generation of gaming, former Xbox corporate vice president Mike Ybarra is picking up Sony’s PlayStation 5 instead of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X (via Game Rant).

After over twenty years of employment at Microsoft, Ybarra departed the company late last year. “It’s been a great ride at Xbox and the future is bright,’ he said, and expressed his appreciation for his colleagues who supported his direction on the Xbox Insider programme. He’s now an executive vice president and general manager at Blizzard Entertainment, and maintains a friendly rapport with the community who have followed him from his time with Xbox. One person asked him which of the next generation consoles Ybarra would be picking up, with both consoles boasting similar specs and both releasing in the holiday season of 2020. If you guessed the Xbox Series X…