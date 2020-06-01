Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is at No.1 in the physical retail charts in the UK (via GamesIndustry.biz).

This ends the reign of Animal Crossing: New Horizons after three whole weeks, and the game settles for No.2 with sales down 50 per cent week-on-week. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has more than doubled the sales of the original game in the equivalent period in 2011. Moreover, this figure only counts the physical sales and not the digital downloads from the Nintendo eShop. In sum, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition’s debut is doing well.

The new Switch game has an epilogue—titled Future Connected—which builds upon the original Wii game. This is only a short add-on, because Monolith Soft didn’t want to make it a paid DLC and didn’t want to impact the “development of new titles.” The remake’s sounds and soundtrack have been improved and rearranged respectively for the newest version of the game, and the visuals are, of course, very different from the Wii.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is out now for Nintendo Switch.

