Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is coming to the Switch on May 29, and the remaster is offering a never-before-seen epilogue titled “Future Connected.” (via Twinfinite).

I think that’s a real cool title, too. Nintendo has also announced that the Definitive Edition Works Set of the new game will come with a 250-page art book, offering new and familiar players an insight to the world of Xenoblade.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition comes to the Nintendo Switch on May 29. Watch the new trailer below.