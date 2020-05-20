Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for the Switch has an extra epilogue, and it will apparently take 10 to 12 hours to complete (via Gematsu).

This tidbit comes from the latest issue of Famitsu, in an interview with director Tetsuya Takahashi. It would have been a longer epilogue, he explained, but the compromise would have been adding it as a paid DLC and affecting the “development of new titles.” In addition, Takahashi provided details about the process of remastering Xenoblade Chronicles from the Wii for the Switch.

Evidently, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition improves the graphics of the previous game, using the much more powerful capabilities of the Switch. However, it was not possible to recover the original’s soundtrack and re-record with the same orchestra. As an alternative, the team ameliorated the quality of the sound and rearranged the soundtrack for the remaster. And, the game’s sounds have been upgraded from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Finally, Monolith Soft’s dedicated production team was split into three: one group to develop Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, one to work on a new title, and one to swap from one project to the other.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will launch for Nintendo Switch on May 26.

