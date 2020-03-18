Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition’s launch date has appeared once again on a retail site, and corroborates that the game will come to the Switch on May 29, 2020 (via Nintendo Life).

Amazon Mexico seems to have leaked the launch date, and it is the same date that popped up earlier this year on Danish retailer Cool Shop. Bear in mind that neither Monolith Soft nor Nintendo have acknowledged the listings, so we still don’t know if this is real. However, retailers tend to take the lid off of reveals ahead of time. For example, Shopto said Dreams would leave its early access period in February, and it got its launch date correct. Gameware leaked the new Need For Speed game, and got its title correct. And, FNAC told us that Batman: The Telltale Series would be coming to the Nintendo Switch… that one didn’t work out.

It’s important to keep a level head, is what I’m saying. There are rumours that a second Nintendo Direct is set for March 26, and that would be a prime opportunity to announce Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition’s launch date in plenty of time for May. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will release for the Nintendo Switch this year.