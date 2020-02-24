A rating for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has appeared in Korea, hinting that the game could be getting an announcement soon (via Nintendo Life).

We first learned that the open world action role-playing game would be remastered in September 2019. The original Xenoblade Chronicles is fondly remembered for its combat, innovation, narrative, and vast world, and was succeeded by Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Wii U and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on the Switch. In spite of its initial announcement, we haven’t heard much about the remaster between now and then.

A Danish retailer listed the game for a launch date of May 29, 2019. Neither developer nor publisher nodded towards the leak, so we weren’t sure if this was officially correct. However, a rating for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has popped up in Korea, which suggests that news is on its way. As aforementioned, May would be a suitable window for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition to be put on sale, because it would be competing with only one other big Switch game. In addition, the coming weeks would be a good time to release a Direct that delves into the game.

Be that as it may, Monolith Software and Nintendo are keeping mum about the upcoming remaster. We’ll update you once we get an official announcement.

