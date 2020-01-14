Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition’s launch date has popped up on a retailer, claiming that the game will hit the shelves on May 29, 2020 (via My Nintendo News).

Danish retailer Cool Shop may have let the cat out of the bag in one respect. It has listed the remaster with a release date of May 29, 2019. Neither Monolith Soft nor Nintendo have volunteered a confirmation that this date is correct, and so we must treat this information as unofficial and unsubstantiated. Nevertheless, the next Nintendo Direct would be a perfect opportunity to spotlight Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. We could get a release date reveal then, along with a showcase of new features or pre-order extras coming to the game.

Once again, this is conjecture, and we don’t know when Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will be released for certain. If it was skipping the March madness and settling for May, it would be cosying up to a cluster of games in a comparatively quiet month. Fast & Furious Crossroads, Maneater, Marvel’s Avengers, The Last of Us Part II, and Wasteland 3 will all arrive in May but only one of these is also competing on the Switch. It makes sense, but we’ll have to sit tight and see.