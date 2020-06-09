Tetsuya Takahashi, creator of Xenoblade Chronicles, expressed an interest in developing a “smaller-scale” game that isn’t related to the RPG series (via Nintendo Life).

In an interview with Vandal, he said if an opportunity presented itself to deviate from the development of Xenoblade Chronicles, he would take it. However, this is a very big “if.” Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition released in May, and it is performing exceedingly well for Monolith Software. Upon launch, it shoved Animal Crossing: New Horizons from the No.1 spot in the physical retail charts in the UK. And, that’s not counting its digital sales, which must be pretty peachy, too.

“Right now, I think we should focus on increasing the value of the brand that we have created with the Xenoblade Chronicles saga,” explained Takahashi, and with numbers like these, it’s hard to argue that the team should change course. Still, it’s not out of the question, and Monolith Soft is working on something else, though we don’t know what it is yet.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

