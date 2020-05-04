Xbox boss Phil Spencer has communicated that Xbox Series X titles may be delayed, but the console itself is still on schedule for a holiday launch (via MCV/Develop).

This is in line with what had been stated about Microsoft’s intentions for late 2020. “We are committed to launching Holiday 2020,” said Larry Hryb, director of programming for Xbox Live. However, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot expressed that the developer would adjust its releases in accordance with a possible delay of the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. This comment, combined with the numerous delays that games have seen in recent months, casts a shadow on the launch of the next generation of hardware.

Spencer spurned this speculation in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Alley. “Overall, I think we’re in line with where we thought we’d be,” said Spencer. “I’d say the bigger unknown is probably the game production. Game production is a large scale entertainment activity now, you have hundreds of people coming together, building assets, working through creative.” Spencer also added that the security of Xbox first-party and partner teams is paramount, and the company will not “push when things just aren’t ready.”

On May 7, an Xbox Series X gameplay reveal will be livestreamed from 8.00am PT/11.00am ET/4.00pm BST. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will feature as one of the partner titles to be shown off on the new hardware. However, games like Halo Infinite will not feature, because the Xbox Game Studios are “hard at work on some big summer plans.”

The Xbox Series X will launch in holiday 2020.

