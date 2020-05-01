Microsoft has confirmed that an Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event is set for May 7 at 8.00am PT/11.00am ET/4.00pm BST, and it will feature Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (via VGC).

A special Inside Xbox episode will show off the next-generation gameplay from Xbox’s global development partners. Note “partners,” not “partner.” Ubisoft has signed up, obviously, and we could imagine that CD Projekt Red has also stepped up to the plate. There is an official Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One console and controller, and the game is integrated into the Xbox Series X Smart Delivery offer. This means that those who buy Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox One are entitled to Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox Series X, free of charge.

This partnership provides evidence that the game may appear in the reveal to be held on May 7. It is unlikely that we will see next-gen games from Xbox Game Studios, as these teams are “hard at work on some big summer plans.”

The Xbox Series X will hit the shelves in holiday 2020, coinciding with the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia.