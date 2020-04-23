Ubisoft stated that it is happy to “adjust” the release of its games for the next generation of consoles, if Sony and Microsoft are affected negatively by the pandemic (via VGC).

Speaking to The New York Times, CEO Yves Guillemot expressed the company’s flexibility and willingness to work with a possible delay. “We are not seeing significant impact to our own timelines, but we are in touch with all our partners and if there’s a need to adjust in order to do what’s best for them and for our players, we will do so,” said Guillemot. In addition, he commended Microsoft and Sony for permitting “developers to keep using their dev kits” and “to continue creating our next-generation console games” while working from home.

Microsoft and Sony are adamant that the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 will not be moved from their expected launch windows. Nevertheless, if this comes to pass, Ubisoft will be willing to accommodate for a delay. This would affect Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Rainbow Six Quarantine, as all three of these titles are tipped for the next generation of hardware. It would also affect any unannounced titles that Ubisoft is rustling up, like the rumoured Assassin’s Creed title.

Far Cry has hit the headlines recently, due to a comment from the voice actor who played Vaas in Far Cry 3. “I still feel the outpouring of love for that character—makes me very happy. Who knows... maybe I will reprise the role very soon?” teased Michael Mando in a Reddit AMA. A Far Cry game that returns to its roots and offers another jolly jaunt with the infamous pirate lord could be just the ticket after the technicolour dream New Dawn. We won’t know whether Mando was winding us up until Ubisoft acknowledges his statement, but we’ll let you know.