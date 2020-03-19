The Xbox Series X is definitely launching in the holiday season of this year, said Microsoft, after an “inaccurate” release date appeared on several international versions of the new console’s product website (via Eurogamer).

This mistake claimed the console would launch on “Thanksgiving 2020”—that’s November 26, 2020. Yet, the U.S. version of the Xbox Series X product page continued to say it would become available in “Holiday 2020.” The three previous generations of the Xbox have all been released around that same time in the past, so it wasn’t totally out of the question.

However, Xbox Live’s director of programming Larry Hryb told the masses to simmer down, now. “An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020,” he communicated through Twitter.

Recent reports are theorising that the launch of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X will be shunted to 2021, owing to the global coronavirus crisis. Sony and Microsoft have now formally rebuffed these rumours, so we should stick with the “Holiday 2020” window.

