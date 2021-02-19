Rumours online seem to be indicating that Activision Blizzard will be gearing up to announce World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic at Blizzcon this weekend.

The speculation stems from website WoWHead who claim to have picked up a leaked press kit (spotted by Eurogamer) ahead of this week's ceremony that reveals the popular MMO's Classic build will be heading towards the first expansion, originally released in 2007. The expansion introduced the Blood Elves for the Horde and Draenei for the Alliance for the first time, as well as several new areas based around the region of Outland.

The leaked release reads: "Journey through the Dark Portal once again in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic! Originally released in January 2007, The Burning Crusade summoned the heroes of Azeroth to the shattered and fel-scarred realm of Outland to stop an invasion of the demonic Burning Legion. In 2021, Blizzard Entertainment’s recreation of the first World of Warcraft expansion will give players from around the world a chance to return to Outland as it once was to relive an era of timeless adventure—or experience what awaits beyond the Dark Portal for the first time."

The leak also claims that Blizzard will also be revealing the latest patch for the current World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion which will be called Chains of Dominion, and adds new quests, a 10-boss raid, a new Mega Dungeon called Tazavesh, the Veiled Market, a Mythic Keystone dungeon and a new PvP season.

Obviously there's not been a formal confirmation yet on this information from Blizzard, but this year's Blizzcon—which is set to be an online only affair this year for obvious reasons—is set to kick off from 10pm UK time this evening, so we probably won't have too long to find out.