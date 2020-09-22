Blizzard have announced the date for this year's BlizzConline — a new online version of their annual Blizzcon convention following the regular version's cancellation due to the global pandemic earlier this year.

The dates for your diary then are Feburary 19 and February 20 2021 for the show itself, and though many details are understandably being kept under wraps this far out, the company has confirmed that several convention mainstays will be returning in virtual form, specifically the community showcase.

Full details are on the Blizzard news site, but interested parties can already read the rules and submit their entries for the Cosplay Exhibition, Cosplay Contest, Art Contest, Digital Storytelling Contest, Talent Spotlight and March of the Murlocs events any time between now and the deadline of January 4, 2021 before BlizzConline takes place a month later.

As for games we can expect at the event speculation is still up in the air at this point, but we're probably safe to say many fans will be hoping to hear more on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. Will the extra time mean we get something more substantial on those two? We'll have to wait until February 19 and February 20, 2021 to find out.