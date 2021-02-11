Blizzard has announced the schedule for its upcoming BlizzCon Online show, and has confirmed fans of its games will get a good look at future titles including Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.

The schedule, which you can take a peek at over here, has plenty of offerings that'll be livestreamed from six stages (one for each of the studio's game series), but perhaps most excitingly are the couple of panels entitled 'Diablo: What's Next' which will commence at 11:40pm BST on Friday 19 February and 'Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2' starting at 11:10pm on the event's Overwatch channel.

Other highlights include a peek into the future of World of Warcraft and a Starcraft Legends tournament as well as a panel with the voice actors from Overwatch and a Diablo deep dive that will be worth keeing an eye in the early hours of Saturday 20 at 1am UK time.

Activision Blizzard previously revealed we won't be seeing Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4 in 2021, so they might still be a while off yet, but hopefully after BlizzCon Online we'll have a better idea at how both games are shaping up before then. The action kicks off on Friday 19 February at 10pm GMT UK time on Blizzard's social channels.