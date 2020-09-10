Ubisoft has confirmed that upcoming London-based open world action game Watch Dogs: Legion will be another addition to ever-growing stable of games that will be available on the launch of the Xbox Series S/X on November 10.

Unlike stablemate Assassin's Creed Valhalla, however, the game won't be moving its main release date of the previous generation versions, mainly because in this instance that's in October and thus a couple of weeks before the release of the new console. To sweeten the pot a little bit though, as is the case with AC:V, if you buy the Xbox One version of the game, you'll be eligible for a free upgrade to the Xbox Series S/X edition on release.

There's understandably no date for the PlayStation 5 version yet either outside of the 'Holiday 2020' window, although of course that's likely because at the time of writing Sony are yet to confirm the date of launch of that console.

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 29, with the Xbox Series S/X version to release on November 10 and a PlayStation 5 version sometime after.