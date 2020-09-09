Xbox has formally announced the full details of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch, confirming that both consoles will release on the same day: November 10.

In the announcement on Xbox Wire, the company detailed that the Xbox Series X will cost £449 in the UK and $499 in the US, while the smaller Xbox Series S will—as announced yesterday— launch on the same day for £249 GBP/$299 USD. Pre-orders for both consoles will begin on September 22.

In addition, the company has confirmed the Xbox All Access program, which originally launched in 2018, will be available for both consoles. Those who subscribe will be able to get either console of their choice along with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $24.99 (USD) or local equivalent per month for the Xbox Series S and $34.99 (USD) or local equivalent per month for the Xbox Series X in the following twelve countries:

Australia at Telstra

Canada at EB Games

Denmark at Elgiganten

Finland at Gigantti

France at FNAC

New Zealand at Spark

Norway at Elkjøp

Poland at Media Expert

South Korea at SK Telecom

Sweden at Elgiganten

UK at GAME and Smyths Toys

United States at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

Finally, Xbox revealed the full specs of the Xbox Series S after a series of reveals earlier in the week in an extended version of yesterday's video, which you can watch below. The accompanying Xbox Wire post also confirms that, just as with the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S will be able to utilise a external USB 3.1 drive to play backwards compatible Xbox One games, but will require the purchase of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card to extend the 512GB SSD hard drive for newer Xbox Series X/S titles.

The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will be available from November 10, with pre-orders commencing from September 22.